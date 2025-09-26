FM Cho Talks Bilateral Cooperation With Cambodia, Vietnam on UNGA Sidelines

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministers of South Korea and Cambodia met on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday and asked for support in ensuring the safety of South Koreans in the Southeast Asian nation amid a surge in job scams targeting them.Seoul’s foreign ministry said Foreign Minister Cho Hyun had made the request during a meeting with Prak Sokhonn, Cambodia’s deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, while discussing future moves to expand bilateral relations.Prak Sokhonn said Cambodia values its exchanges with South Korea and will work closely with the nation to ensure the safety of its visitors.The two ministers also conveyed their hopes for increased trade and investment between their nations.Cho later met Vietnamese acting Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung and discussed the development of bilateral relations as well as Korean Peninsula issues.Cho said he expects the two nations to implement follow-up measures to the South Korea-Vietnam summit that took place in Seoul last month, which produced plans to increase bilateral trade and requests that Korean firms join large-scale projects in Vietnam, including the construction of nuclear power plants.The acting minister said his nation places great importance on its cooperation with South Korea and vowed to ensure that measures from the summit are implemented.Cho said that he also looks forward to Vietnamese President Luong Cuong’s attendance at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju next month.