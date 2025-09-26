PPP Launches Filibuster as Talks with DP over Gov’t Reorganization Bill Collapse

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) launched a filibuster after last-minute negotiations with the ruling Democratic Party(DP) over the Government Organization Act broke down.PPP floor leader Song Eon-seog argued that the plan, which includes restructuring the prosecution service and creating new climate and gender equality ministries, contained “serious problems.”The DP had offered to drop proposed financial regulatory reforms in exchange for bipartisan passage, but the PPP rejected the deal, citing distrust of the ruling party’s past practice of pushing bills through unilaterally.Despite the stalled talks, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik placed the bill and three other contentious measures on the agenda, prompting the PPP to respond with a filibuster while still agreeing to cooperate on noncontroversial items such as wildfire aid legislation.DP leader Jung Chung-rae denounced the opposition’s move as tantamount to rejecting both the presidential and general election results, calling it “deeply regrettable.”