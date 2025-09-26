FM Cho Holds Bilateral Meeting with Acting Vietnamese Minister on Margins of UN General Assembly

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun met Vietnamese acting Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.Seoul's foreign ministry announced Thursday that the two sides had discussed ways to develop their bilateral relations, as well as issues pertaining to the Korean Peninsula, during their meeting on Tuesday, local time.The South Korean minister expressed hope that both governments would make active efforts to execute follow-up measures to the summit that took place between President Lee Jae Myung and To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, during the latter's state visit last month.The Vietnamese acting minister said his country regards cooperation with South Korea as very important, pledging to faithfully enforce follow-up measures in order to provide practical support to the people and businesses of both nations.Cho said Seoul looks forward to Vietnamese President Luong Cuong's attendance at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju next month, to which his Vietnamese counterpart responded positively.