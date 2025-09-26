Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

FM Cho Holds Bilateral Meeting with Acting Vietnamese Minister on Margins of UN General Assembly

Written: 2025-09-25 18:42:39Updated: 2025-09-25 19:05:32

FM Cho Holds Bilateral Meeting with Acting Vietnamese Minister on Margins of UN General Assembly

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun met Vietnamese acting Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Seoul's foreign ministry announced Thursday that the two sides had discussed ways to develop their bilateral relations, as well as issues pertaining to the Korean Peninsula, during their meeting on Tuesday, local time.

The South Korean minister expressed hope that both governments would make active efforts to execute follow-up measures to the summit that took place between President Lee Jae Myung and To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, during the latter's state visit last month.

The Vietnamese acting minister said his country regards cooperation with South Korea as very important, pledging to faithfully enforce follow-up measures in order to provide practical support to the people and businesses of both nations.

Cho said Seoul looks forward to Vietnamese President Luong Cuong's attendance at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju next month, to which his Vietnamese counterpart responded positively.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >