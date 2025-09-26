Menu Content

Ex-Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup Re-Summoned in ‘VIP Fury’ Investigation

Written: 2025-09-25 19:21:14Updated: 2025-09-25 19:24:52

Photo : YONHAP News

A former defense minister was questioned again Friday by the special counsel investigating alleged interference in the probe of a Marine corporal’s death, just two days after his initial interrogation.

Arriving at the prosecutor’s office that morning, former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup told reporters that he would cooperate fully with the investigation and denied that former President Yoon Suk Yeol had ordered him to alter the results of the investigation in 2023.

During his first interrogation on Tuesday, Lee admitted that Yoon had angrily rebuked him during a meeting in July 2023, dubbed the 'VIP Fury' incident, but denied accusations that the former president had issued him an illegal directive to exclude Marine commander Lim Seong-geun from the report.

Prosecutors view Lee as the central figure linking the presidential office to the alleged cover-up and accused him of altering the Marine Corps’ findings immediately after receiving a phone call from Yoon.

The special counsel said it plans to question Lee additional times before summoning Yoon himself.
