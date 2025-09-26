Lee Vows to Address 'Korea Discount', Urges Foreign Investment

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae-myung concluded his trip to New York on Thursday (local time) by ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange and hosting an investment summit attended by global industry figures.Lee underscored his commitment to economic policies that address the “Korea discount,” referring to the tendency for Korean stocks to trade at lower valuations than their global competitors, and cited market opacity as a factor that has caused inconvenience for global investors.Regarding domestic policy, the president said that the South Korean government will push for a third amendment to the Commercial Act to strengthen corporate governance, increase dividends and prevent stock manipulation.He added that North Korea currently possesses enough nuclear weapons to maintain its regime and is nearing the completion of nuclear-armed intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching the U.S. mainland.To address the geopolitical risks discouraging foreign investment, Lee assured global investors that his administration will actively work toward long-term denuclearization, including halting North Korea’s nuclear development and missile exports.