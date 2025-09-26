Gallup: Lee's Approval Rating Falls to 55%

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating has dropped sharply to fall below 60 percent.Fifty-five percent of respondents to a nationwide Gallup Korea survey of one-thousand-two adults that took place between Tuesday and Thursday said that Lee was doing a good job in handling state affairs, a decrease of five percentage points from a week earlier.Thirty-four percent of the respondents were dissatisfied with how Lee was conducting state affairs, up three percentage points, while eleven percent deferred their opinion.Gallup said that issues related to the ruling Democratic Party, including its pressure on Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de to resign and push for a special court to handle cases related to former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law declaration, appear to have affected the president's approval rating.Thirty-eight percent of respondents backed the Democratic Party, down three percentage points from the previous survey, and support for the People Power Party remained unchanged at 24 percent.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.