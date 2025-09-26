Ex-Pres. Yoon Denies Charges at First Hearing

Photo : KBS News

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday denied all charges related to his December 3 martial law declaration during his first court appearance since being detained.Yoon entered the Seoul Central District Court in a navy suit emblazoned with his inmate number, "3617."The former president stands accused of obstructing arrest, infringing upon some Cabinet members' constitutional right to review and vote on his martial law declaration prior to its enactment and drawing up a false decree post-declaration before discarding it.The former president is also suspected of ordering a false press release aiming to drum up public support, as well as ordering the deletion of military officials' secret phone data.Yoon denied the allegations, and his lawyers urged the court to dismiss the additional case, accusing the special counsel team of multiplicity, given that a separate insurrection-related trial is already underway.The prosecution, meanwhile, requested a focused trial to ensure swift proceedings. The court said it will hold at least one hearing per week to reach a verdict within six months, as required under the special probe law.