N. Korean Vice Foreign Minister Arrives in New York to Attend UN General Assembly

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's vice foreign minister is set to attend the ongoing United Nations General Assembly in New York.A North Korean delegation headed by Vice Foreign Minister Kim Son-gyong arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Thursday at 11:45 p.m. on a flight from Beijing.While exiting the airport, the minister ignored questions from reporters about whether he plans to meet with U.S. officials during his visit.The minister left the airport in a vehicle used by the North Korean delegation to the United Nations, which had been waiting curbside.Kim is scheduled to speak on behalf of North Korea at the UN headquarters on Monday of next week, the final day of the General Debate, where he will likely assert the legitimacy of North Korea’s possession of nuclear weapons and the regime's foreign policy stance.This marks the first time in seven years that Pyongyang has sent a high-level delegation to the UN General Assembly.North Korea's former Foreign Minister Ri Su-yong attended the annual session in 2014 and 2015, followed by Ri Yong-ho in 2016 through 2018.Since 2019, when North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s last summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Vietnam ended without a deal, Kim Song, North Korea's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN, has represented Pyongyang at the General Assembly.