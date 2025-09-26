Special Counsel Indicts Ex-Sambu Executive for Stock Manipulation as Kim Keon-hee Probe Widens

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors announced that they will take a former Sambu Construction executive into custody in connection with a stock manipulation scheme potentially tied to former first lady Kim Keon-hee.The special counsel team investigating the former first lady announced Friday morning that it would charge and detain former Sambo Construction Vice Chairman and WellBiotech Chairman Lee Ki-hoon.Lee stands accused of conspiring with other executives in 2023 to inflate Sambu’s share price through false press releases about Ukrainian reconstruction projects, generating illicit gains of 36-point-nine billion won, or about 26 million U.S. dollars.The team said that Lee will also be questioned about related manipulation allegations involving WellBiotech.Separately, investigators questioned a senior Cultural Heritage Administration official about whether Kim had held a private tea gathering at the Jongmyo Shrine, a UNESCO World Heritage site, last year.The special counsel also summoned a former aide to Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja and a detained Transport Ministry official tied to the Yangpyeong Expressway scandal.