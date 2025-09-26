Foreign Ministers of S. Korea, Mexico Discuss Tariff Issues on Margins of UN General Assembly

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministers of South Korea and Mexico discussed tariff issues and bilateral cooperation on the sidelines of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly.The foreign ministry said Friday that Foreign Minister Cho Hyun sat down with Mexican Foreign Secretary Juan Ramón de la Fuente in New York on Thursday and requested that the Mexican government exclude South Korea from its plan to raise tariffs on cars and other products made in China and other Asian countries with which it does not have a free trade agreement to 50 percent.The ministry said Cho expressed hope that the two countries can hold close consultations to produce mutually acceptable results.Noting that Korean companies contribute to Mexico's economic development, de la Fuente said his government will push for tariff hikes in a way that is consistent with World Trade Organization agreements and expressed hopes to continue communication on the issue.Cho also met Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand regarding promising areas of bilateral cooperation such as liquefied natural gas, core minerals and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.Anand said she hopes Canada will work closely with South Korea on diversifying its security and economic partnerships and energy supply chains.Cho also explained the government’s policy for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and called on Canada, as the chair of the G7, to help increase the international community's understanding of Seoul’s efforts.According to the ministry, Anand expressed support for South Korea’s diplomatic efforts and said Canada would actively consider possible roles it could play to further promote inter-Korean peace.