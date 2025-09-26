Susan Choi's 'Flashlight' Shortlisted for 2025 Booker Prize

Photo : YONHAP News

Korean American writer Susan Choi's novel "Flashlight" was shortlisted for the 2025 Booker Prize.Korean Cultural Centre UK said Friday that "Flashlight" is one of six finalists that the Booker's judging panel has selected."Flashlight" tells a story of a ten-year-old girl, her father, a Korean immigrant in Japan who went missing, and her American mother, moving from the post-war Korean immigrant community in Japan to suburban America amid the tides of 20th-century history.The judges said the novel "deftly criss-crosses continents and decades" and that Choi "balances historical tensions and intimate dramas with remarkable elegance."Choi's first novel, "The Foreign Student," won the Asian American Literary Award in the fiction category, and her second work, "American Woman," was a finalist for the 2004 Pulitzer Prize.Her fourth novel, "My Education," received a 2014 Lambda Literary Award, and her fifth, "Trust Exercise," won the 2019 National Book Award for Fiction.The Booker winner is set to be announced on November 10.