Former Pres. Yoon Appears at First Hearing of New Martial Law Trial

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared at the first hearing of his new trial regarding his failed martial law declaration. Video of the start of the proceedings, Yoon's first public outing since his second detention in July, has been released for the first time.Our Koo Heejin has the details.Report: Former President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday attended a hearing of his trial for new charges related to his brief imposition of martial law, making his first public appearance since being placed in custody in July.Video footage of the start of the proceedings, which was recently made public for the first time, showed Yoon looking noticeably gaunt as he entered the Seoul Central District Court in a navy suit emblazoned with his inmate number, "3617."Footage of the rest of the hearing is set to be made available online after personal information is anonymized.Yoon denied all charges related to his December 3 martial law imposition, including allegations of obstructing arrest, infringing upon some Cabinet members' constitutional right to review and vote on his declaration prior to its enactment and drawing up a false decree post-declaration before discarding it.The former president also stands accused of ordering the creation of a false press release aiming to drum up public support, as well as ordering the deletion of military officials' secret phone data.Yoon’s lawyers urged the court to dismiss the additional case, accusing the special counsel team of multiplicity, given that a separate insurrection-related trial is already underway.The prosecution, meanwhile, requested a focused trial to ensure swift proceedings. The court said it will hold at least one hearing per week to reach a verdict within six months as required under the special probe law.Yoon spoke for 18 minutes during a subsequent bail hearing, which was not recorded.He argued for his release, stating that facing up to five hearings a week, along with additional summonses, was physically demanding.Koo Heejin, KBS World Radio News.