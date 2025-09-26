Menu Content

National Assembly Abolishes Prosecutor's Office in Landmark Overhaul

Written: 2025-09-26 19:22:11Updated: 2025-09-26 19:39:10

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s parliament on Friday passed a government reorganization bill abolishing the prosecutor's office for the first time in 78 years.

The measure, approved with 174 votes in favor, one against and five abstaining, transfers investigative power to a major crimes investigation agency under the interior ministry and prosecutorial powers to a new public prosecution office under the justice ministry.

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) hailed the change as the formal start of new prosecutorial reform, while the opposition People Power Party boycotted the vote and denounced the bill as hasty and harmful.

DP leader Jung Chung-rae welcomed the bill's passage, saying he had promised voters they would hear of the abolition before the Chuseok holiday.

PPP floor leader Song Eon-seog warned that the changes would slow investigations and trials, burdening accusers rather than helping them.

The approval sets the stage for further clashes as the Broadcasting and Media Commission bill heads to the floor under a PPP filibuster.
