PPP Chief: Gov't Network Disruption after Daejeon Fire 'Man-Made Disaster'

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) leader Jang Dong-hyeok said government network disruption due to a fire at a national data infrastructure center Friday night is a "clear man-made disaster," calling on authorities to determine the exact cause and reprimand those responsible.Meeting with local reporters on Saturday, Jang expressed regret that such avertable disaster could not be prevented, noting that the KakaoTalk messenger service disruption in 2022 could have offered a valuable lesson.Stressing that a system designed to prevent disruptions to other systems linked to the national network should be at its core, the PPP chief called for a reexamination so that the nation's systems can be on par with its status as a global IT powerhouse.In a statement, PPP spokesperson Cho Yong-sool slammed the government for failing to prevent a complete shutdown of a major national service, accusing it of irresponsibility and neglecting public safety.The spokesperson pledged that the main opposition will thoroughly determine the cause of the accident, push to improve disaster manuals and hold to account those responsible.