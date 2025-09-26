Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Top Diplomats from S. Korea, Russia Discuss Korean Peninsula Matters

Written: 2025-09-27 14:13:33Updated: 2025-09-27 14:34:25

Top Diplomats from S. Korea, Russia Discuss Korean Peninsula Matters

Photo : YONHAP News

Top diplomats from South Korea and Russia discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula in the first such meeting between the two sides since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.

According to Seoul's foreign ministry on Saturday, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, met on Friday, local time, on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly.

Cho outlined Seoul's North Korea policy aimed at establishing peace and stability on the peninsula through easing of tensions and trust building, while calling for suspension of Moscow's continued military cooperation with Pyongyang.

He also sought Moscow's continued interest and cooperation toward protecting South Koreans in Russia, and called for a favorable environment to allow South Korean companies in the country to conduct business in a stable manner.

Lavrov, on the other hand, stated that military activities by the U.S. and its Asian allies' targeting the North were "provocative."

In a statement carried by the state-run RIA Novosti news agency, Russia's foreign ministry said Lavrov also stressed that there is no alternative to establishing a mechanism that would guarantee long-term peace and stability in Northeast Asia other than through dialogue based on mutual respect.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >