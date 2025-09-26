S. Korea, US Welcome Efforts to Address Visa Issues for Korean Workers

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau have held talks and welcomed plans to convene a working group aimed at addressing visa issues for Korean workers.According to the state department's principal deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott on Friday, Cho and Landau met on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly High-Level Week in New York amid plans by Seoul and Washington to initiate the group to work on the matter after more than 300 South Korean workers were detained in an immigration raid in Georgia earlier this month.Pigott said in a statement that the group will aim to facilitate travel to and investment in America.During the talks, Landau underscored the valuable role that Korean investment plays in supporting American reindustrialization and enhancing U.S. collective prosperity, including the investments announced at the South Korea-U.S. summit on August 25.The two sides also reaffirmed the enduring spirit of their bilateral alliance and their resolve to advance a future-focused agenda.They recognized the success of a trilateral ministerial meeting with Japan held Monday, and efforts to advance peace, security, and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and the Indo-Pacific, including the two countries' commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea.They also emphasized the need for meaningful outcomes to close out South Korea's successful hosting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) summit next month.