Official: Possibility of Trump-Kim Summit during APEC Cannot Be Ruled Out

Photo : YONHAP News

A high-level government official said the possibility of a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on the margins of next month's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) summit in Gyeongju cannot be ruled out.Meeting with South Korean correspondents in New York on Friday, the official, who declined to be identified, said talks between leaders from the U.S. and the North could take place and that Seoul plans to closely watch the situation with a hopeful outlook.Such remarks likely come in light of Trump and Kim's dialogue at the truce village of Panmunjeom in June 2019, during Trump's surprise visit to South Korea after attending the Group of 20(G20) summit in Japan.The comment also comes after Kim said earlier in the week that there was no reason to avoid talks with the U.S. so long as Washington stops insisting that his country give up nuclear weapons.Expectation over resumption of dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang is also on the rise after the North sent a delegation led by Vice Foreign Minister Kim Son-gyong to the United Nations General Assembly.