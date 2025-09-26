N. Korean Leader Stresses Need to Guarantee Safety based on Nuclear Power

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said maintaining peace and guaranteeing security based on strength centered on strong deterrence and nuclear power is part of the regime's "invariable" position.According to the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Saturday, Kim made the remark while leading a meeting on nuclear material and weapons production the previous day with scientists and technicians in the field.Referring to his recent speech at a key parliamentary meeting, in which he hinted at a possible resumption of dialogue with the U.S. if it stops pushing for its denuclearization, Kim said continuing to move forward in the regime's nuclear response posture would be an "essential top priority."Kim expressed satisfaction that the regime's nuclear weapons institute and officials from the nuclear material production field executed "two tasks" related to a new important nuclear strategy, without further elaboration.Kim's latest message comes after Seoul and Washington earlier in the week reaffirmed their commitment toward a complete denuclearization of North Korea.