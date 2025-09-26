Menu Content

Written: 2025-09-28 12:02:36Updated: 2025-09-28 12:14:00

KCNA: N. Korea's Top Diplomat Heads to China

Photo : KCNA / Yonhap News

North Korea's state media reported Sunday that Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui has departed Pyongyang for a visit to China.

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Choe left the capital on Saturday "by plane for her personal use."

She was reportedly seen off at Pyongyang International Airport by Vice Foreign Minister Im Chon Il and Chinese Ambassador to North Korea Wang Yajun.

An Air Koryo flight, believed to be carrying Choe, arrived at Beijing Capital International Airport around 6 p.m. on Saturday.

North Korea previously announced that Choe would visit China from Saturday through Tuesday at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

This trip marks Choe's first solo visit to China since assuming office in June 2022, and her first one-on-one meeting with China's top diplomat.

She is expected to meet with Wang to follow up on agreements reached during the North Korea-China summit held on September 4, and to coordinate responses to developments on the Korean Peninsula and in the broader region.
