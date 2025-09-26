Trade Minister Stresses Commercial Rationality, Feasibility in US Trade Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

The country's top trade negotiator underscored the importance of commercial rationality and practical feasibility during follow-up discussions with the United States on a bilateral trade agreement reached in July.Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo made the remarks Saturday upon arriving at Incheon International Airport, following a meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Malaysia on Thursday on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) economic ministers' meeting.Speaking to reporters, Yeo said he and Greer exchanged views on the status of bilateral negotiations, noting that he had emphasized the importance of commercial rationality and the practical implementation of South Korea's investment commitments, which he said would serve the national interests of both countries.Asked about progress since the July agreement, Yeo noted that the two sides have continued consultations to work out remaining details, adding that "in that sense, there has been some progress."Regarding the U.S. government's recent announcement of plans to impose 100 percent tariffs on imported pharmaceuticals, Yeo said no specific details have been released and added that the South Korean government will closely examine the issue once further information becomes available.