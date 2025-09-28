Gov't to Restart Computer Systems at Fire-Hit Data Center to Test Recovery

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will begin sequentially restarting computer systems at the fire-damaged national data infrastructure center on Sunday to assess whether normal services can resume.According to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, as of 7 a.m. Sunday, more than 50 percent of network equipment and over 99 percent of 767 key security devices had been restored at the National Information Resources Service data center in Daejeon.All 384 batteries destroyed in the fire were removed from the site on Saturday afternoon.Temperature and humidity control systems, critical for stable operations, were restored at 5:30 a.m. Sunday and are now functioning normally.Once communication and security infrastructure is fully restored, the ministry plans to sequentially restart 551 systems that were not directly damaged by the fire to verify service stability.Of the center's 647 government network systems, 96 are believed to have sustained damage in the blaze, while the remaining 551 were shut down preemptively to protect them from heat exposure.