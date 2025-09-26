President Lee Holds Emergency Meeting over Data Center Fire

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung convened an emergency response meeting Sunday morning to address the recent fire at the national data infrastructure center.Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said the meeting was attended by key aides, including the presidential chief of staff.President Lee was briefed on the fire at the National Information Resources Service data center in Daejeon and expressed concern over public anxiety and inconvenience caused by the incident.Kang added that the president also thanked citizens for responding calmly and demonstrating a high level of civic responsibility.The president instructed the government to prioritize minimizing public disruption through the swift restoration of affected systems.He further directed officials to establish a transparent communication system to keep the public informed about the fire's impact and the progress of recovery efforts, stressing the importance of addressing citizens' questions and concerns.