39 of 647 Systems Restored after Data Center Fire

Photo : YONHAP News

The government announced on Monday that it has restored 39 of the 647 administrative information systems that were suspended due to the fire at the National Information Resources Service(NIRS) in Daejeon last Friday.The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said that as of 12 a.m. on Monday, 39 systems, including the mobile identification system and financial products offered by Korea Post, have resumed normal operations.A ministry official said the government has begun gradually restarting systems on the second through fourth floors of NIRS that were not directly damaged by the fire.The ministry added that it is prioritizing the restoration of systems that affect public safety, property and economic activity, and that it expects the number of restored services to increase overnight.However, the recovery timeline for 96 network systems and services affected by the fire remains uncertain, with physical restoration expected to take at least two weeks or more.To shorten the recovery time, the government plans to relocate the systems to an NIRS facility in Daegu.