President Lee Apologizes for Data Center Fire

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung issued a public apology on Sunday regarding the fire that broke out at the National Information Resources Service in Daejeon last Friday.While presiding over an emergency response meeting at the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, Lee offered his deepest apologies for the inconvenience and anxiety caused by the blaze.Lee instructed the government to prioritize minimizing public disruption by swiftly restoring the affected systems while ordering officials to establish a transparent communication system to keep the public informed about the fire’s impact and the progress of recovery efforts.Stressing the need to establish fundamental measures to prevent recurrence, Lee called for a thorough investigation to determine whether any negligence had occurred in protecting the national computer network.The president also urged the government to review all security and safety issues thoroughly, noting that it is good to be well-prepared, even excessively so, for such cases.