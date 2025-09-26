KCNA: Top Diplomats of N. Korea, China Reach 'Complete' Consensus on Int'l, Regional Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea and China have reached a “complete” consensus following an in-depth discussion on international and regional issues.North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported Monday that North Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Choe Son-hui and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Sunday at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing.KCNA did not disclose additional details of the consensus reached by the two foreign ministers, but the two sides appear to have coordinated their positions ahead of upcoming South Korea-China and U.S.-China summits expected to take place on the sidelines of next month’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju.During the meeting, Choe reaffirmed Pyongyang's commitment to deepening and developing its bilateral relations with Beijing, citing North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s presence at China’s high-profile military parade earlier this month.Wang highlighted that the meeting with Choe had produced a blueprint for the elevation of diplomatic ties between the two sides, as well as a common intention to strengthen strategic communication and protect regional peace and stability.