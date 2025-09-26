Menu Content

Politics

National Assembly Passes Bill to Rename Parliamentary Committees

Written: 2025-09-29 09:32:47Updated: 2025-09-29 15:41:25

National Assembly Passes Bill to Rename Parliamentary Committees

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly passed a bill on Sunday to rename standing parliamentary committees in line with the recent government reorganization, despite resistance from the main opposition People Power Party(PPP).

The bill, pushed by the ruling Democratic Party, was passed during a plenary session on Sunday, with all 180 lawmakers present voting in favor.

The PPP launched a filibuster to block the bill, which the ruling party ended around 8:10 p.m. on Sunday, and later boycotted the vote.

The amendment will rename the existing Strategy and Finance Committee and Environment and Labor Committee as the Finance and Economic Planning Committee and Climate, Energy, Environment and Labor Committee, respectively.

The gender committee will also be renamed to emphasize policy related to gender equality and family.

Immediately following the passage, the ruling Democratic Party proposed an amendment to the law on testimony and appraisal, against which the PPP also launched a filibuster.
