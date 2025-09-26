S. Korea, US to Launch Working Group to Discuss US Visa System

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul and Washington will launch a joint working group this week to resolve issues with the U.S. visa system following the detention of hundreds of Korean workers by U.S. immigration authorities.According to diplomatic sources, the Korea-U.S. working group is scheduled to hold its first meeting in Washington on Tuesday.This move comes nearly a month after more than 300 South Korean workers were detained following a U.S. ICE raid of an under-construction battery plant in Georgia that is a joint project between Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution.The working group will be led by the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the U.S. State Department, with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Department of Commerce also expected to participate.South Korea and the United States have been engaged in consultations through the foreign ministry and the U.S. embassy in Seoul to establish a joint working group.The working group will concentrate on visa issues affecting South Koreans involved in U.S. investments, with a particular focus on clarifying the scope of work permitted under the B1 short-term business visa.