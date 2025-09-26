Unification Church Leader Appears for Special Counsel Questioning Again

Photo : YONHAP News

The leader of the Unification Church has been summoned for questioning again by the special counsel team investigating former first lady Kim Keon-hee.Eighty-two-year-old Han Hak-ja arrived at special counsel Min Joong-ki’s office in central Seoul around 10 a.m. Monday in a prison vehicle.Han underwent four hours and 30 minutes of questioning on Wednesday of last week, a day after the religious leader was placed in pretrial detention.She had refused to comply with an earlier summons from Min's team on Friday, citing health reasons.Han stands accused of colluding with the church's then-second-in-command in 2022 to give main opposition People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Kweon Seong-dong 100 million won, or around 72-thousand U.S. dollars, in exchange for his help ensuring the group's participation in state projects under former President Yoon Suk Yeol.Han has also been linked to the delivery of a high-end necklace and Chanel bag to the former first lady later the same year, through a shaman with whom she was close, in exchange for favors to the church.