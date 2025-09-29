11% of Gov't Administrative Services Restored after Fire

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Four days after a fire at a national data center halted the government's online administrative services, about eleven percent of more than 600 impacted systems have been restored. While 85 percent of the systems are expected to be restored fairly soon, getting the rest up and running again will likely require around four weeks.Choi You Sun reports.Report: Seventy-three online government services have been restored as of 4 p.m. Monday, four days after a fire at a national data infrastructure center in Daejeon disrupted the state administrative system.The blaze at the National Information Resources Service(NIRS) broke out around 8:20 p.m. Friday after a worker tried to replace a lithium battery.Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung said that the normalized administrative services include the much-used Government24 portal, which accepts civil complaints and provides information on state subsidies, as well as financial services provided by Korea Post.Though the government plans to restart 551, or about 85 percent, of 647 impacted systems as soon as normal operation is confirmed, it will likely take more time for the 96 systems that were completely incinerated to be fully operational.Although the government will seek to transfer those 96 systems to a private-public cooperative cloud system in Daegu, it expects that restoring them will require about four weeks.Yun, meanwhile, urged each government ministry to discuss measures to mitigate public inconvenience, which is expected to intensify with increasing demand for administrative response to civil complaints and petitions as the workweek begins on Monday.The government said the incident had occurred because the operational computer network did not have backup infrastructure due to budgetary constraints.Presiding over an emergency meeting, President Lee Jae Myung issued an apology while instructing officials to put forth preventive measures and inspect the entire system.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.