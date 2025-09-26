Gov't Lifts, Eases Regulations on 3.98 Million Square Meters of Military Protection Zones

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will ease regulations on the use of three-point-98 million square meters of military-controlled land and airspace in the greater Seoul area in an attempt to revitalize the region.The defense ministry announced Monday that it would lift restrictions around nine military installations as part of efforts to “promote the rights and interests of the people and add vitality to the region,” adding that it will continue to maintain strong military preparedness.Under the move, restrictions have been lifted on 280-thousand square meters of land in the city of Gimpo, which is already surrounded by residential buildings due to the “Geolpo District 3” housing development project.In Incheon's Ganghwa County, restrictions on 400-thousand square meters of restricted protected areas will be lifted to revitalize tourist districts around Dolmen Park and promote development in the Ganghwa Hajeom Industrial Complex area.Another 23-thousand square meters of land in Ganghwa County will be changed from a military-controlled protection zone to a restricted protection zone to better protect residents’ property rights.In addition, restrictions on protected zones near airfields, totaling over three-point-27 million square meters across the districts of Gangnam, Gangdong, Gwangjin, Songpa, and Jungnang in Seoul, and Seongnam and Yongin in Gyeonggi Province, have been lifted or eased to help revitalize urban development projects.The ministry said it will continue to “rationally” adjust military base and installation protection zones to improve the lives of residents and foster development in collaboration with related communities.