Acting Prosecutor General Voices Regret over Abolition of Prosecutor's Office

Written: 2025-09-29 15:37:22Updated: 2025-09-29 15:54:38

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting Prosecutor General Noh Man-seok expressed deep regret for the National Assembly’s passage of a government reorganization bill abolishing the prosecution service.

In a letter to prosecutors sent Monday, Noh said he apologizes for the "confusion, disappointment, frustration and concern" they must have felt that the institution, which has served the public for 78 years, was being dismantled without sufficient debate or preparation.

He said the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office had repeatedly warned of potential constitutional issues, inefficiency from overlapping investigative bodies, resource strain and threats to human rights.

Noh acknowledged that the prosecutor's office has faced criticism and doubt regarding its political neutrality but said the National Assembly's move had dismissed the dedication and sacrifice of its workers.

He pledged that the prosecutor’s office's core mission of protecting citizens and upholding justice would continue and vowed to push for a criminal justice system that safeguards basic rights.

Noh also promised to raise concerns with the government about the treatment of investigators as a new investigation office for major crimes is established.
