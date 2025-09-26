Ex-PM Han Duck-soo’s First Hearing to Be Broadcast

Photo : YONHAP News

A court will allow the broadcast of the trial of former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who is accused of aiding former President Yoon Suk Yeol with his December 3 martial law declaration.The Seoul Central District Court said Monday that it will allow the broadcast of the first hearing of Han's trial at the request of the special counsel team led by Cho Eun-suk, but that CCTV footage of the presidential office on the day of Yoon's declaration will be excluded from filming.The court also granted media permission to film his entrance to the courtroom.Han is scheduled to attend the first hearing of his trial at the court on Tuesday.The former prime minister was indicted on August 29 on counts of abetting the ringleader of an insurrection, perjury and violating the Presidential Records Management Act, among others.The special counsel team believes that Han, when serving as prime minister and "second-in-command in state affairs," helped Yoon impose the emergency martial law declaration, eschewing his official duty to check presidential abuse of authority.