Yoon Skips Insurrection Trial for 12th Straight Time, Court Proceeds without Him

Written: 2025-09-29 16:55:45Updated: 2025-09-29 16:57:11

Yoon Skips Insurrection Trial for 12th Straight Time, Court Proceeds without Him

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol failed to appear in court on Monday for his insurrection trial, marking his 12th consecutive absence.

The Seoul Central District Court began the day’s hearing by confirming with Yoon’s lawyers that the defendant was voluntarily refusing to appear and said it would proceed without him in accordance with the Criminal Procedure Act.

Earlier, the Seoul Detention Center, where Yoon is currently detained, submitted a report to the court stating that it is impossible to force the defendant to show up.

Yoon has refused to comply with a series of special counsel summonses since being placed in pretrial detention on July 10. 

He did, however, attend the first hearing of a separate trial related to his martial law declaration on Friday, where he is charged with counts including obstruction of official duties. Korean law mandates that a defendant attend the opening session of a new case.

The former president attended a bail hearing the same day and asked to be released from detention.

Yoon’s lawyers said the former president has been experiencing dizziness and nausea, which has made it difficult to attend court proceedings since his appearance last week.
