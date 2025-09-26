Director Park Chan-wook's 'No Other Choice' Tops Weekend Box Office

Photo : YONHAP News

Cannes-winning director Park Chan-wook's latest black comedy thriller, "No Other Choice," topped the domestic box office, attracting some 609-thousand moviegoers on its first weekend.South Korea's combined ticket sales network showed Monday that approximately 609-thousand people had watched "No Other Choice" in theaters between Friday and Sunday, bringing the cumulative tally since its release on Wednesday to one-point-07 million.Based on the mystery novel "The Ax" by American writer Donald E. Westlake, "No Other Choice" is a dark thriller about a man named Man-su, played by Lee Byung-hun, who desperately searches for a new job after being fired from a paper company.Park's 12th feature film also stars Son Ye-jin as Man-su's wife, Mi-ri, as well as Park Hee-soon, Lee Sung-min, Yeom Hye-ran and Cha Seung-won.Japanese animated film "Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc" ranked second, attracting approximately 310-thousand moviegoers on the weekend, followed by "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle" in third with some 116-thousand ticket sales.