Audit Finds Insufficient Management of Aging Equipment at Data Center

Photo : YONHAP News

An inspection by the state audit agency found insufficient management of aging equipment at a facility where a fire took down hundreds of online government services.The Board of Audit and Inspection said Monday that the failure rate of computer equipment in use at the National Information Resources Service, the state agency in charge of the Daejeon data center, rose sharply after four to seven years of use during the years 2019 to 2023.The equipment, however, was set to be used for six to nine years, resulting in some equipment posting a failure rate of 100 percent on average.The results were the product of an inspection launched in 2023 following a network disruption similar to last week's.While information systems at the National Information Resources Service were supposed to undergo systematic multiplexing, the establishment of a server-based disaster recovery system and data maintenance in accordance with classification, certain measures were not sufficiently taken.Officials were also confirmed to have missed out on the critical period for immediate response after the network paralysis in 2023, with a response team convening two hours and 43 minutes later.