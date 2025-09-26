Pres. Office Names Kim Nam-joon Second Spokesperson alongside Kang Yu-jung

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office named Kim Nam-joon, head of the top office's personal secretariat, as its second spokesperson alongside incumbent spokesperson Kang Yu-jung.Presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik announced Monday that a second spokesperson would help expand the administration's communications with the public.Kim is known as a close confidant of President Lee Jae Myung, having served as his spokesperson during his term as mayor of Seongnam, press secretary when he was Gyeonggi Province's governor and chief secretary during his additional time as a lawmaker.Yoon Ki-chun, personal secretary to first lady Kim Hea Kyung, will be the new secretary for general affairs.Kim Hyun-ji, presidential secretary for general affairs and another longtime aide to Lee, was appointed head of the president's personal secretariat on Monday.An unnamed official at the top office said the transfer of Kim Hyun-ji has nothing to do with the opposition's request that she attend an upcoming parliamentary audit as the secretary for general affairs.