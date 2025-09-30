Menu Content

Lee Orders Ministries to Inspect Networks after Data Center Fire

Written: 2025-09-30 11:24:43Updated: 2025-09-30 15:31:44

Lee Orders Ministries to Inspect Networks after Data Center Fire

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has instructed all government institutions to inspect their security and safety-related network infrastructure and report their findings by next week’s Cabinet meeting.

The president issued the instruction on Tuesday while presiding over a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office amid ongoing disruptions to online administrative services following last week's fire at the National Information Resources Service in Daejeon.

Lee ordered each ministry to inspect its systems, identify problems and solutions and submit written reports before next week’s Cabinet meeting.

The president also urged ministries to swiftly restore the damaged systems to minimize confusion and prevent crimes, such as hacking and phishing, that could exploit gaps in administrative networks. 

He added that the fire should serve as a lesson and that the government should inspect whether agencies, particularly those related to security and public safety, are following proper protocols.
