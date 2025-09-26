Ex-Prosecution Chief Appears for Special Counsel Questioning in Marine Death Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung appeared before a special counsel team as a suspect for the first time in connection with former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup's alleged flight to Australia last year.Shim arrived at special counsel Lee Myeong-hyeon's office in southern Seoul for questioning around 10 a.m. Tuesday.Shim entered the office without responding to reporters' questions about his involvement in Lee's alleged escape in March 2024.Lee had been under investigation at the time for his role in former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s alleged interference in a military probe into the 2023 death of a young Marine.Shim is accused of influencing Lee’s appointment as ambassador to Australia, the lifting of his travel ban and his departure for Australia in March of last year while serving as vice justice minister.The special counsel team is likely to question Shim about the sudden lifting of the travel ban and whether directives came from high authorities, including Yoon’s office.