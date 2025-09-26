Asiana Miles to Be Valid for 10 Years after Korean Air Merger

Photo : YONHAP News

Asiana Airlines miles will be valid for a decade after the carrier's merger with Korean Air takes effect under a revised integration plan.The Fair Trade Commission(FTC) announced Tuesday that the nation's flag carrier had pledged to keep the two mileage programs separated for ten years following the December 2026 integration as part of an updated proposal submitted to the government.Asiana members who choose to convert their miles to Korean Air's program within those ten years can do so at a one-to-one ratio for points they accumulated through flights and at 82 percent for those earned through credit card spending.Ten years after the merger, Asiana miles will automatically be converted at those rates.The redemption of unconverted Asiana miles for tickets and seat upgrades will take place under Asiana's existing policies.The FTC, which rejected the carrier's previous integration plan in June, said it had evaluated the new plan to be in line with its established principles and will collect public opinions through October 13.Korean Air signed a deal to acquire a controlling stake in Asiana Airlines in 2020.The flag carrier incorporated Asiana as a subsidiary last December and expects to complete the merger by late 2026.