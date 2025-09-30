Cabinet Approves Bill Abolishing Prosecutor's Office

Photo : YONHAP News

The Cabinet has approved a bill mandating the abolition of the prosecutor's office and the separation of its major powers.At a meeting on Tuesday with President Lee Jae Myung presiding, the Cabinet authorized a government restructuring plan that would transfer the tasks of investigation and indictment to two separate agencies, as well as other legislation that the ruling Democratic Party had previously pushed through the National Assembly.The bill is set to take effect on October 1, 2026, which will shutter the prosecutors' office 78 years after its establishment.Starting January 2, 2026, the Ministry of Economy and Finance will be split into two entities, with its budgetary duties moving to a new planning and budget ministry under the Prime Minister's Office. The remaining ministry will be called the Ministry of Finance and Economy, reverting to the title the current ministry had before February 2008.Legislation affecting the Financial Services Commission; the Ministry of Environment; the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy; the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family; Statistics Korea; and the Korean Intellectual Property Office will take effect on Wednesday, as will a bill abolishing the Korea Communications Commission(KCC), which would automatically dismiss KCC chair Lee Jin-sook from office.