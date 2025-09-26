Prosecutors Investigating Ex-First Lady Criticize Bill Abolishing Prosecutors' Office

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecutors investigating former first lady Kim Keon-hee criticized the recent parliamentary passage of a bill abolishing the prosecutors' office.KBS has learned that the team submitted the statement on Tuesday, stressing that it had worked day and night on the Kim Keon-hee investigation with a resolve to find the truth and ease social discord.The prosecutors mentioned the ruling party-led revision to the Government Organization Act, which mandates the abolition of the prosecutors' office and separates its authority over investigation and indictment to two new agencies.Members of the team criticized the move for creating confusion, complaining that it was now unclear whether they could continue their work on the first lady's case, which has so far combined investigation and indictment.The prosecutors also requested special prosecutor Min Joong-ki to issue a press release to formally recognize the role of prosecutors in the special team's probe of serious crimes, and to state the need to retain the prosecution's authority over direct investigation and indictment.They also asked that they be allowed to return to the front lines once their investigations have concluded, to handle a surge of unsolved criminal cases concerning public livelihood.