Gov't Restores 87 Administrative Services, Including 20 Essential Systems

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has restored 87 digital public services, including 20 essential Grade 1 systems, but hundreds remain offline, following the fire that broke out at the National Information Resources Service in Daejeon last Friday.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said that as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, 87 of the 647 affected systems were back online, bringing the total recovery rate to 13-point-four percent.The restored services include the public data portal managed by Statistics Korea.Meanwhile, the recovery rate of critical Grade 1 systems stood at 55-point-six percent.The government plans to release a list of the 647 systems that the fire put out of service by the end of the day.Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung said the government will “transparently” disclose to the public the recovery status of each impacted system.Yun urged the public to beware of scammers attempting to exploit the situation by impersonating government agencies through fraudulent text messages and emails.The minister also called on the National Police Agency and financial authorities to strengthen crime- and damage-prevention systems.