Various Ministries to Get New Names on Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

A handful of ministries will receive new names under the Lee Jae Myung administration’s first government reorganization bill, which will take effect on Wednesday.The Ministry of Environment will be renamed the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment, and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy will be dubbed the Ministry of Industry and Trade.The gender equality and family ministry, the current Korean name of which translates to the Ministry of Women and Family, will now be called the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family in Korean.Statistics Korea and the Korean Intellectual Property Office will become offices of national data and intellectual property, respectively, under the prime minister.Meanwhile, the prosecutors' office will be shut down, and its powers of investigation and indictment transferred to new agencies, on October 2, 2026, under a revision to the Government Organization Act.The department soon to be known as the Ministry of Finance and Economy, will be separated into a ministry of finance and economy and an office for planning and budgeting on January 2 of next year.The Cabinet approved the revision during a meeting on Tuesday with President Lee Jae Myung presiding, paving the way for the slew of new names and functions to take effect at midnight on October 1.