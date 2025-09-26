Over 5 Million Passengers to Use Domestic Airports over Chuseok Holiday

Photo : YONHAP News

A total of 5.2 million passengers are expected to pass through South Korea's airports during the Chuseok holiday.The Incheon International Airport Corporation and the Korea Airports Corporation, which manages South Korea's other domestic airports, estimated Tuesday that two-point-45 million and two-point-81 million people, respectively, would use their facilities over the holiday between October 2 and 12.Incheon International Airport expects to serve 223-thousand travelers per day, up 11-point-five percent from last year's Chuseok holiday, which would mark its busiest holiday on record.Korea Airports Corporation expects an average of 255-thousand passengers per day, representing an on-year increase of eight-point-four percent.Gimpo International Airport is expected to be the busiest on October 2, Gimhae International Airport on October 4 and Jeju International Airport on October 8.To reduce congestion, Incheon International Airport said it will install extra X-ray machines, deploy of on-site security inspectors and offer facial recognition in additional departure halls, among other measures.Korea Airports Corporation said it will secure nearly six-thousand temporary parking lots to meet the increased demand and expand the operation of identification and security checkpoints.Replacement workers will be on-site to fill in for the unions of both major airport corporations, which plan to stage a strike during the holiday period.