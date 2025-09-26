Parliament Panel to Grill Supreme Court Chief in On-Site Audit

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee will extend its annual audit of the Supreme Court to two days next month, including an on-site inspection on October 15.The motion, which the Democratic Party(DP) and allied lawmakers pushed through the National Assembly on Tuesday afternoon, adds the additional October 15 date to the scheduled October 13 audit, a move the DP argues is necessary to determine whether Chief Justice Jo Hee-de interfered in the presidential election.The People Power Party boycotted the vote, accusing the ruling bloc of trying to intimidate the court in case President Lee Jae Myung’s appeal trial resumes.Democratic lawmakers said Jo must answer why the court overturned Lee’s acquittal and resisted expanding the bench, with one lawmaker warning he would have “nowhere to hide.”Conservatives countered that the move was political retribution, and an independent lawmaker said the audit should expose the judiciary’s “imperial” culture and spending.