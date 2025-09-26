All Eyes on Gyeongju as Possible Venue for US-Korea-China Summits at APEC

Photo : YONHAP News

Next month’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit is raising expectations that bilateral summits among South Korea, the United States and China could all take place in Gyeongju rather than Seoul.Officials say Washington and Seoul are weighing holding the South Korea-US summit in the summit city, while Chinese President Xi Jinping is now expected to remain in Gyeongju rather than travel to the capital.Beijing had initially inquired about reserving the Shilla Hotel in Seoul for October but canceled the booking last week, signaling that the South Korea-China and US-China meetings may both be set for Gyeongju.Diplomatic sources say Xi could still be accorded state-visit status even if all discussions take place outside Seoul, with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi scheduled to visit Korea ahead of the summit.The United States, meanwhile, has booked lodging in both Gyeongju and Seoul, leaving open the possibility of last-minute adjustments to the South Korea-U.S. or U.S.-China venues depending on U.S. President Donald Trump’s final schedule.