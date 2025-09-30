South Korea, Japan Reaffirm Commitment to Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba reaffirming their determination to achieve complete denuclearization and permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula.Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung made the announcement during a press briefing at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center immediately following the two leaders' summit in the southern port city on Tuesday.Kang said that Lee had outlined Seoul’s efforts to ease tensions and build trust while calling for Tokyo’s cooperation, adding that both leaders had stressed their commitment to the dismantling of Pyongyang's nuclear program.The summit follows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's has repeated vows not to abandon nuclear weapons, though the leader has hinted that he could reopen dialogue with Washington if it were to drop its denuclearization demand.Lee and Ishiba also agreed that the two nations must collaborate as close neighbors and global partners to navigate shifting geopolitical dynamics and trade disruptions.The two discussed the development of a potential Arctic shipping route, a flagship project for the Lee administration and a long-standing priority in the Busan region.Regarding South Korea and Japan's historical friction, Lee said the two sides should “face the past squarely while continuing future-oriented cooperation,” noting that the accumulation of joint achievements could create a virtuous cycle that benefits dialogue.