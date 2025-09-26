S. Korea-US Visa Working Group Holds Inaugural Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

A bilateral South Korea-U.S. working group related to visas and business travel held its inaugural meeting following a recent immigration raid in Georgia that resulted in the detention of hundreds of South Korean workers.The U.S. State Department announced in a press release on Tuesday that the inaugural meeting of the South Korea-U.S. Business Travel and Visa Working Group had taken place in Washington.U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau delivered opening remarks, highlighting South Korea as one of the United States’ leading investors.Landau reaffirmed the United States' commitment to welcoming and encouraging foreign investment, particularly from South Korea, and emphasized the critical role of skilled personnel in ensuring the success of such investments.Representatives of various U.S. government departments participated in the meeting, demonstrating broad support for the initiative.The State Department added that the U.S. government is working closely with South Korea to strengthen bilateral trade and investment, including processing the necessary visas to allow qualified South Korean visitors to continue investing in the U.S., in accordance with the nation's laws.