Exports Rise 12.7% in September to All-Time High

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's exports increased 12-point-seven percent from a year earlier to reach an all-time high of 65-point-95 billion U.S. dollars last month, despite the current impasse in tariff talks with the United States.A jump in demand for high-end memory to power AI servers drove a chip rally, which led the overall gains.According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Wednesday, shipments of semiconductors, the country’s top export item, jumped 22 percent on-year to hit a record 16-point-six billion dollars in September.Automobile exports also rose 16-point-eight percent on-year to six-point-four billion dollars last month, the highest for September.Exports to the U.S. fell one-point-four percent year-over-year in September due to the nation’s new tariffs, posting the only decline among South Korea's eight major export destinations.Shipments to China turned around to post an increase of zero-point-five percent.Imports rose eight-point-two percent on-year to 56-point-four billion dollars, resulting in a trade surplus of nine-point-56 billion dollars.