Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Exports Rise 12.7% in September to All-Time High

Written: 2025-10-01 10:36:39Updated: 2025-10-01 15:23:45

Exports Rise 12.7% in September to All-Time High

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's exports increased 12-point-seven percent from a year earlier to reach an all-time high of 65-point-95 billion U.S. dollars last month, despite the current impasse in tariff talks with the United States.  

A jump in demand for high-end memory to power AI servers drove a chip rally, which led the overall gains.

According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Wednesday, shipments of semiconductors, the country’s top export item, jumped 22 percent on-year to hit a record 16-point-six billion dollars in September.

Automobile exports also rose 16-point-eight percent on-year to six-point-four billion dollars last month, the highest for September.

Exports to the U.S. fell one-point-four percent year-over-year in September due to the nation’s new tariffs, posting the only decline among South Korea's eight major export destinations. 

Shipments to China turned around to post an increase of zero-point-five percent.

Imports rose eight-point-two percent on-year to 56-point-four billion dollars, resulting in a trade surplus of nine-point-56 billion dollars.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >