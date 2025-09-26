Kang Kyung-wha Appoined S. Korea's Ambassador to US

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has been named South Korean ambassador to the United States.The foreign ministry announced the appointment of the former minister, who is currently president and CEO of the Asia Society, on Wednesday.Kang served as foreign minister under the Moon Jae-in administration, overseeing Seoul’s diplomacy throughout the Washington-Pyongyang dialogue of 2018 and 2019, and has also held high-level positions at the United Nations.She is widely regarded as well-suited to oversee South Korea and the United States' coordination of North Korea policy, especially as prospects surface of renewed dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang.One of Kang’s immediate tasks as ambassador will be to coordinate U.S. President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to South Korea, as well as the meeting between leaders of South Korea and the United States scheduled to take place during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation in Gyeongju in late October.